Because CM Punk had to get surgery to fix a foot injury, he will be sidelined, but won’t be vacating the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Instead, there was an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series booked.

AEW’s Jon Moxley already advanced after beating Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

At Dominion, Hiroshi Tanahashi went over Hirooki Goto to advance to face Moxley at the June 26th Forbidden Door PPV.