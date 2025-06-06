The WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament continued on Friday afternoon.

In the second first-round tourney tilt, WWE NXT Superstars Lexis King and Noam Dar squared off to determine who will advance to the next round.

After their five-minute scheduled showdown on the weekly episode of WWE Speed on X on Friday, June 6, 2025, it was Noam Dar who ended up getting his hand raised.

With the victory, Dar moves on to face Berto, who beat Kit Wilson to earn his way into the second round, when WWE Speed returns on X next Wednesday afternoon. The winner of the Berto-Dar bout on June 11 will earn the next title shot against reigning WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano.

Watch the complete June 6 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below. WWE Speed airs every Wednesday, and some Fridays, at 12/11c on X.