The finals of the tournament to bring back the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles have been finalized.

Tonight’s Impact saw Havok and Nevaeh defeat Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the last semi-finals match to advance to the finals.

Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz is now official for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view later this month. The winners of that match will become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with an updated look at the tournament brackets:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

