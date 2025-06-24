The finals for the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament are set.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on June 23 in Columbus, OH., the last tournament semifinal match took place with Cody Rhodes going one-on-one against “Main Event” Jey Uso in a battle of friends and former tag-team champions.

When all was said-and-done, it was Rhodes who ultimately scored a pinfall victory over Uso. With the win, Rhodes advances to the finals of the King of the Ring, where he will meet former Legacy mentor and longtime friend Randy Orton.

The winner of the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton match in the King of the Ring finals at WWE Night Of Champions this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will move on to earn a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 or August 3.