The finals for the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament are set.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on June 23 in Columbus, OH., the last tournament semifinal match took place with Jade Cargill going one-on-one against Roxanne Perez.

When all was said-and-done, it was a Jaded from Cargill that led to a pinfall victory over Perez. With the win, Cargill advances to the finals of the Queen of the Ring, where she will meet Asuka.

The winner of the Jade Cargill vs. Asuka match in the Queen of the Ring finals at WWE Night Of Champions this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will move on to earn a women’s title shot at WWE SummerSlam in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 or August 3.