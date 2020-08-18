Finals Set For AEW Deadly Draw Tournament, Updated Card For Saturday Night Dynamite

The finals for AEW’s Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament are set.

The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) defeated Big Swole and Lil Swole during today’s semifinal broadcast to advance, while the duo of Diamante and Ivelisse beat Anna Jay and former NXT star Taynara Conti to earn the final spot. The finals will take place on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which is airing on Saturday due to the NBA playoffs.

The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament FINALS will take place this Saturday on Dynamite as the Nightmare Sisters face @DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse! Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/YD2PqAqjxb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 17, 2020

UPDATED CARD

-FTR versus Private Party

-The Elite versus The Dark Order

-Nightmare Sisters versus Ivelisse/Diamante

-Darby Allin in action

-Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros versus Natural Nightmares/Jurassic Express

-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee for the TNT championship