We’re down to one of two teams that are guaranteed the next shot at AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate.

The AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament continued on Wednesday night, as the tournament semifinal showdown between Brody King & Bandido and The Young Bucks duo of Matt and Nick Jackson took place on the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the 8/6 show from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH., the Brodido team of Brody King and Bandido managed to secure a victory over former tag-team champions The Young Bucks, earning their spot in the tourney finals.

With the win, Brodido will move on to face the FTR team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament finals.

The winner of the Brodido vs. FTR tourney tilt will advance to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025, live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

BRODIDO HAS DONE IT! @BandidoWrestler and @BrodyXKing face FTR in the Finals! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yOK11V0b7R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025