The finals for the AEW women’s eliminator tournament has been set.

Ryo Mizunami won the Japanese side of the brackets over the weekend and will be taking on former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose, who shockingly defeated Thunder Rosa earlier tonight to win the U.S. brackets. AEW later confirmed the bout for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

It's official! This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite – It's @NylaRoseBeast vs. @mizunami0324. The winner will go on to face @shidahikaru for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday at #AEWRevolution! Get your tickets for Dynamite NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/BljwkUdQDY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE

-Shaq/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-Tony Khan reveals final entrant in Face of the Revolution Ladder match

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho and MJF host a press conference ahead of Revolution

-Paul Wight speaks

-Private Party/TH2/Matt Hardy versus Dark Order

-Women’s Eliminator Tournament finals

-The Dark Order’s “10” versus Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

