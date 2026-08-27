The finals of the inaugural AEW Continental Challenge Cup are official.

Jon Moxley will face Nigel McGuinness in the tournament finals at AEW All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium, with both the Continental Championship and the Continental Challenge Cup on the line.

Moxley punched his ticket to the finals in Wednesday’s Dynamite opener, defeating fellow Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli. After both men survived several big moves down the stretch, Moxley locked in the bulldog choke and rendered Castagnoli unconscious to earn the submission victory.

Later in the show, McGuinness secured the other spot by defeating Kyle O’Reilly in a physical semifinal matchup. Despite questions surrounding McGuinness’ injured foot and ankle heading into the bout, the injury wasn’t the sole focus of the match.

McGuinness ultimately caught O’Reilly in the London Dungeon armlock and forced him to submit. O’Reilly also suffered a noticeable contusion underneath his right eye during the match, with the area swelling up as the bout progressed.

Sunday will mark McGuinness’ first match in England since last December. It will also be just his second time competing at Wembley Stadium, following his appearance at AEW All In 2024.

Moxley vs. McGuinness now joins the All In lineup with Moxley’s Continental Championship and the first-ever Continental Challenge Cup both at stake.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.