The finals of NJPW’s 2023 New Japan Cup are now official.

Saturday’s NJPW event in Gunma, Japan at the Gunma Convention Center saw SANADA and David Finley win their matches to advance to the finals. SANADA defeated Mark Davis, who was the replacement for the injured Will Ospreay, while Finlay defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga in a non-title match to advance.

SANADA vs. Finlay in the finals will now take place on Tuesday, March 21 at the Ao-re Nagaoka Arena in Niigata, Japan. The winner of that match will go on to challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada during Sakura Genesis from Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8.

The only other match announced for the show in Niigata is Lio Rush vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

Below is an updated look at the 2023 New Japan Cup bracket:

