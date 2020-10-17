The finals have been determined for NJPW’s G1 Climax 30 following today’s B-Block action.

Los Ingobernables de Japon member SANADA will be taking on Kota Ibushi at tomorrow’s G1 finals event, with the winner receiving an IWGP heavyweight title opportunity against current champion Tetsuya Naito at next year’s WrestleKingdom 15 main event. This is the second year in a row that Ibushi will be competing in the finals, and only the first finals appearance ever for SANADA.

Check in tomorrow to see who won this year’s tournament.