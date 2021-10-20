NJPW’s most grueling yearly tournament has its finals for 2021.

Top company superstars Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada will meet in the finals of the G1 Climax 31 tournament, where the winner receives a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight championship at the promotion’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom.

Okada won the B-Block earlier this morning after defeating Jeff Cobb, who had gone undefeated in the tournament but fell to Okada’s signature Rainmaker finisher. Ibushi earned his spot in the finals two nights ago after capturing the most points in the A-Block.

The finals are set for October 21st.