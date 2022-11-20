The finals are set for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

On this evening’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage in the tournament semifinals, with the Absolute One picking up the victory after connecting with his signature Roshambo finisher. The full pre-show can be found below.

Starks will now face All Ego Ethan Page on Wednesday’s Dynamite, with the winner going on to challenge for the AEW world title at the promotion’s Winter Is Coming television special.

