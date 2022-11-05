The finals are now set for the IWGP World Television Title Tournament at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The finals will see Zack Sabre Jr. and Ren Narita compete to become the inaugural IWGP World Television Champion as they both won their semi-final matches at the NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closer in Osaka, Japan on Saturday.

ZSJ defeated EVIL, while Narita defeated SANADA to advance.

NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the updated card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Master Wato vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

IWGP World Television Title Tournament Finals

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. KAIRI or Mayu Iwatani

KAIRI vs. Iwatani will take place on November 20 to crown the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

