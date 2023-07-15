The finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament are now set and will air on tonight’s live AEW Collision episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage saw Willow Nightingale defeat ROH World Women’s Champion Athena in a semifinals match. She will now compete in tonight’s finals against Ruby Soho, who defeated Skye Blue in a semifinals match on Dynamite. Soho defeated the inaugural tournament winner, Britt Baker, in her first round bout, while Nightingale defeated Nyla Rose to advance.

The finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will also take place tonight on Collision with CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks. Last week’s Collision saw Starks defeat Powerhouse Hobbs in a semifinals match, while Punk defeated ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to advance. Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima in his opening round bout, while Starks defeated Juice Robinson.

The winners of the tournaments will receive a trophy called “The Owen,” and a custom championship belt. Martha Hart is expected to be in attendance for the finals, and it was revealed earlier that the legendary Jushin “Thunder” Liger will be there as a guest. The inaugural tournaments held in 2022 were won by Baker and Adam Cole.

The only other match announced for tonight’s Collision is AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against Jay White and Juice Robinson in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match.

Tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT will air live at 8pm ET, from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. AEW Battle of The Belts VII will air right after Collision, at 10pm on TNT, and from the same venue. You can click here for the updated Battle of The Belts VII card.

AEW Battle of The Belts VII will air right after Collision, at 10pm on TNT, and from the same venue.

