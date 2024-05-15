The finals are set for the latest WWE Speed tournament.

On today’s episode Tyler Bate from New Catch Republic defeated Berto from Legado Del Fantasma via roll-up. Bate will now go on to face Ivar, who defeated Apollo Crews a week ago, in the tournament finals. The winner of that match challenges Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.

THERE'S NO TIME TO WASTE ⏰ Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be Tyler Bate or @humberto_WWE? pic.twitter.com/vVdIWWDShP — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2024

Ricochet became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion after defeating Johnny Gargano.