– WWE referee Charles Robinson jokingly noted via social media that he “is alive” after a physical night at WWE Night Of Champions on Saturday.

– Jade Cargill and Asuka also commented on WWE Night Of Champions on X, with Cargill thanking “The Empress of Tomorrow” for a dream match, only for Asuka to respond claiming she won’t “hold back” next time.

– Bret Hart is featured in the following video asking a young kid for his autograph when he came to his signing as his own pro wrestling character.

