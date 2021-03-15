New Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions FinJuice (David Finlay, Juice Robinson) have been announced for Tuesday’s post-Sacrifice edition of Impact.

NJPW’s FinJuice will go up against Larry D and Acey Romero of Team XXXL in a non-title match. This will be their first match since winning the Impact World Tag Team Titles from The Good Brothers at Sacrifice on Saturday.

Impact has also announced Rohit Raju vs. Shera for tomorrow’s show. This match comes after Raju blamed Shera for last week’s tag team loss to Chris Sabin and James Storm.

A singles match has also been announced for Before The Impact, which airs on AXS TV at 7pm ET tomorrow night. Luster The Legend will go up against Black Taurus.

It was also announced that the post-Impact edition of Impact In 60 will focus on Moose.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s Impact episode with fallout from Sacrifice. Below is the updated announced card:

* Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan, Kimber Lee, Susan and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Alisha, Havok and Nevaeh

* New Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. Team XXXL in a non-title match

* Rohit Raju vs. Shera

* Black Taurus vs. Luster The Legend on Before The Impact

