David Finlay and Juice Robinson returned to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Madman Fulton and Shera attempted to hold up the show, but that was stopped thanks to Scott D’Amore coming out to note that they would be in action and their opponents were the NJPW stars.

Robinson picked up the win for his team with a Left Hand of God.

The tag team hasn’t appeared on Impact programming since May 20th where they lost the World Tag Team titles to Rhino and Joe Doering.