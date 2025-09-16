The WWE NXT Homecoming announcements keep rolling in.

Just when you think they’re done … here comes another one!

In the latest of several updates shared by WWE via social media on Monday afternoon, The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor has been announced for the special ‘Homecoming’ installment of WWE NXT on The CW Network at 8/7c from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Other recent updates for the show included appearances announced for William Regal, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode and Bianca Belair.

