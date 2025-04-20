Finn Balor recently appeared as a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, The Judgment Day member spoke about the possibility of his Demon character returning tonight at WrestleMania 41, as well as wanting more creative input on the character in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the possibility of using his demon character at WrestleMania 41 tonight: “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years. That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it.”

On wanting more creative input if the Demon is used again: “For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past. In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)