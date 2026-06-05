With TKO Group Holdings now overseeing WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and PBR, speculation continues about possible crossover opportunities between the company’s various combat sports and entertainment properties.

One WWE star who doesn’t appear eager to test those waters is Finn Balor.

During a recent Zuffa Boxing press conference, Balor was asked about the possibility of stepping into either a boxing ring or an MMA cage.

While acknowledging the unique opportunities that exist under the TKO umbrella, the former WWE World Champion made it clear that he has a tremendous amount of respect for professional fighters and isn’t looking to follow that path himself.

“Well, obviously I have the utmost respect for the gentlemen that are up here beside me,” he said. “I wouldn’t take it lightly stepping in the ring with some of the boxers or the cage with the fighters.”

Balor went on to praise the dedication and expertise required to compete at the highest levels of combat sports, noting that he has no desire to venture outside of his comfort zone.

“They’re very disciplined guys, they know exactly what they’re doing. I’d rather stay exactly in my lane in WWE, thank you very much.”

That response likely puts any immediate crossover rumors to rest, despite the increasing collaboration between TKO-owned brands.

Interestingly, Balor does possess a legitimate grappling background, holding a first-degree black belt in IBF submission wrestling.

Even so, it appears he’s content focusing on his WWE career rather than pursuing opportunities in boxing or mixed martial arts.

Sometimes the best crossover is no crossover at all.

.@FinnBalor – respects the boxing and @UFC athletes, but you shouldn't expect a cross over from him anytime soon.. He's happy staying in his lane at @WWE 😅 pic.twitter.com/lCFHPf6qPz — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) June 5, 2026