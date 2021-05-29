NXT superstar Finn Balor was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast where the Prince spoke about his experience winning the NXT championship for the first time in Japan, and how dropping the title to Samoa Joe became one of his favorite career moments. Highlights from the interview are below.

Remembers winning the NXT championship from Kevin Owens in Japan:

What was really cool for me is that in Japan, the company I was working for, we weren’t allowed to use the streamers for safety issues. That night in Tokyo at the WWE show, when they did the announcements and the streamers came in, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is super cool.

Calls losing the NXT title to Samoa Joe at the house show in Massachusetts one of his favorite career moments:

I really feel like he brought the best out of Finn Balor. I was a technical wrestler and considered smooth and would have a match a certain way. Joe taught me to have a match in a different way. It was more of a battle or a fight or a scrap. That really helped elevate Finn to the next level. My favorite and most memorable moment of my career was losing the title to Joe at the house show. I remember just laying on the mat and the crowd was completely blown away and surprised. Someone who I had wrestled pretty much every night for a year straight got his hand raised and I’m watching and it was such a cool moment to share that with Joe and experience it as a fan because so much is predictable in this business and that night I feel was one of the most unpredictable moments I’ve experienced.

