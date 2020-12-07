WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor has put the rest of the brand on notice ahead of his appearance on this Wednesday’s NXT episode.

A pre-taped vignette, seen below, for Balor aired during tonight’s NXT “Takeover: War Games 2020” event where he issued a warning, noting that all eyes will return to The Prince on Wednesday’s post-Takeover show. Balor said it’s time to get back to what matters most.

“To everyone watching tonight, everyone on the Network, everyone following online, and everyone in the locker room… enjoy your WarGames tonight,” Balor said. “Enjoy the craziness, enjoy the big risks, enjoy the spectacle, but remember one thing – when the sirens stop, and the cage raises, we get back to what matters most. The time for team sports is over. This Wednesday, all eyes go back on The Prince.”

Balor has been out of the ring since suffering the jaw injuries in the win over Kyle O’Reilly at “Takeover: 31” on October 4. He returned on the November 18 NXT show to bring back The Undisputed Era for their WarGames feud with Team Pat McAfee, but it looked like he was not medically cleared to compete because he did get involved in any physical action. A pre-recorded Balor vignette then aired on November 25 where Balor issued a pre-WarGames message, telling everyone that he wouldn’t be hard to find after the big event because “the champion works on Wednesdays.” Balor was backstage for last week’s Takeover go-home show as he appeared on the roster for the tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, but he did not appear in any regular segments.

There’s no word yet on what Balor has planned for this Wednesday night, but we will keep you updated.

"When the sirens stop, and the cages raises, we get back to what matters most." This Wednesday, all 👀 go BACK on The Prin❌e! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/tbxiNC2jOR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

