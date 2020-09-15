NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times to talk about a WWE off-season and what it’s like to work for Triple H. Highlights can be found below.
On not wanting WWE to have an off-season
It’s something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me personally, an off-season is something I wouldn’t want. As performers, we are very, very selfish and addicted to being in the ring. Addicted to proving that we are the best in the world. If that opportunity is taken away from us with an off-season, then there is going to be a lot of upset talent. Obviously, there comes a point in someone’s career where they need a break and focus on themselves for a while and not what they are doing in the ring. I was 19 years wrestling non-stop when I reached that threshold. I definitely don’t need an off-season every year.
On working with Triple H:
He has been instrumental in a lot of people’s careers. He is a great motivator. Backstage people want to perform for Triple H, they want to perform and make him proud. The way he has the confidence of the locker room is something I feel makes NXT different. On a personal level, I have had a great working relationship with him. When the opportunity came from Triple H to come to NXT, I jumped on it. Sometimes we have a good relationship and sometimes like anything else we don’t see eye to eye on many things. As long as I am there in the ring, I’ll go out there and perform every night.