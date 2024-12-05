2025 could be the year of Finn Balor in WWE.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the pro wrestling veteran has been in the midst of a big push, with him being announced as the challenger for GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC special on December 14.

This is in addition to taking on a leadership role within The Judgment Day faction, with him becoming the prominent voice of the group in recent backstage segments involving the faction in recent weeks.

According to one source, Balor has established himself as a true locker room leader after ten years in WWE, and he is set to receive a “substantial push” heading into the New Year of 2025.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding plans for Finn Balor’s push in WWE continues to surface.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)