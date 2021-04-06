NXT champion Finn Balor was a recent guest on the What’s The Story podcast to hype up this week’s Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay per view, where the Prince will be defending the title against Karrion Kross. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he doesn’t think he could be a coach:

I’ve had arguments with people about wrestling training. I don’t think you can teach people wrestling. They’ve kind of asked me would I be interested in being a coach after I’m done wrestling and I told them, ‘You don’t want me coaching people because one day I’m going to tell them everything is sh*t. The next day I’m going to tell them everything is great. One day I’ll say hit them with the right hand, the next day hit them with the left.’

Advises wrestlers to keep doing what they’re doing:

I don’t know what’s good and what’s bad. It doesn’t really matter, do what you want. Some people will love it, some people will hate it. You’ve just got to try stuff. It’s not like you train, you’re the best, and you win. There are too many factors that you can’t put your finger on and you can’t learn or train. Just keep doing, whatever you’re doing, over and over until it works. You don’t need me or anyone to teach you that. Just keep doing it and figure it out yourself.

