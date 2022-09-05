WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined the Gorilla Position for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former Universal champion’s thoughts on being left off the two-night WrestleMania 38 card, how he felt like he was just going through the motions as a babyface, and how his run with Judgement Day has reinvigorated his spirit. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes he deserved to be on the WrestleMania 38 card:

“Yeah, of course. I’m a professional and I wanna wrestle. I feel like I’m one of the top performers in the business consistently over years and years and years, so I feel like I deserve to be on those shows. Especially my output with regards to live events and non-televised events, I’ll be on every show, so to be left off or snubbed off the biggest show of the year, especially when it’s two nights, yeah, that hurt.”

Feels like he was going through the motions as a babyface:

“I feel like, I’m sure it was to do with how I was performing and maybe I was a little monotonous, going through the motions with that kind of babyface version of Finn, but I feel reinvigorated recently, being able to do a true heel character, which I feel like I do much better than I do babyface and it’s something that I haven’t properly done in WWE either. We tried to do it in NXT, but when we lost the audience due to COVID, we had to kind of tweak the character and make it more of a tweener, but I’m enjoying being a true heel. I don’t really have to act. I’m just a pissed-off version of myself that I normally am. [laughs] Hungry Finn, but yeah, I’m enjoying it. I feel reinvigorated. I can wrestle a different style now in the ring, and I’m doing different. I feel refreshed so I’m glad to be doing this version.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)