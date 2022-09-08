WWE superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his desire to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a singles-bout, and how he hopes the R-Rated Superstar’s feud with the Judgement Day leads to that. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopeful that the match happens:

“Oh, I hope so, yeah I hope so [If we’re heading into Balor vs. Edge]. So, like, from a personal standpoint, when Edge retired, I was, you know, disappointed at the fact that you know, that match will never happen. When he returns, you know, Royal Rumble a couple years ago, kind of like that spark was kind of reignited.”

Says he has been dying to face Edge:

“But we’ve had a couple interactions with run ins and stuff like that. But yeah, hopefully we can get to that singles match with Edge, that’s something that I’m dying for.”

