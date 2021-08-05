Former two-time NXT champion Finn Balor recently spoke with WWE Deutschland to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he hopes to have a third-run for the yellow-and-black brand, stating that he really feels his growth as a wrestler working there. He also talks about turning 40 years old, but still feels like he has a lot left in the tank. Highlights are below.

On how much he loves NXT and wouldn’t mind a third run:

And I used to think that other things would — in my career would mean more and really the two times at NXT, for different reasons have been two of the most beautiful periods of my career, like personally and professionally. I feel like I grow so much in NXT, I really feel a part of the team. It feels like a bond amongst the guys that are there, you know? And not only the guys in the ring but the stuff behind the scenes and the producers and the trainers and that’s something that I really feel attached to and really feel passionate about and I know I’ve had two runs there and hopefully in the future there will be a third.

How he feels like he has a lot left in the tank even after turning 40:

Crazy because when I was like 29 which seems like a long time ago now, I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve got five years left’ and now that I’m a little older and a little smarter and a littler wiser, I feel like I’ve at least got another five if not ten left in the tank so you know if I’m smart, if I’m economical with my movements, if I kind of pick my battles, I definitely think I got five-plus years left in the tank for sure.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)