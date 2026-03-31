Everyone saw this one coming.

As reported earlier today, it was all but considered a lock that a match between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio would be made official for WrestleMania 42 soon.

Possibly tonight on WWE Raw.

During the March 30 episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY., part one of this process began.

“The Prince” appeared in a Balor Club vignette on the 3/30 Raw at MSG in NYC and issued a challenge to his former Judgment Day runningmate, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

When and where?

WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., on either April 18 or April 19.

Balor spoke in passionate fashion about how he helped create Dom-Dom, whom he referred to as a “jackass,” before making it clear that he will also be responsible for destroying him.

And he’s going to do it on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month in “Sin City.”

Later in the show, Dominik Mysterio officially accepted the challenge.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.