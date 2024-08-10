OTT will be getting some crossover love from WWE in October.

It was announced at OTT Scrappermania on Saturday that Over The Top Wrestling will have two big names from WWE appearing at their upcoming 10th anniversary show.

The OTT 10th Anniversary event on October 26 will feature special appearances by WWE Superstars Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

As noted, Lyra Valkyria was at OTT Scrappermania visiting friends today.