The Judgment Day are ready to head back to their old stomping grounds.

Ahead of their showdown against OTT Tag-Team Champions The Social Elite (Sean Guinness and Matthew Smyth) at the OTT 10th Anniversary special event this weekend, WWE Superstars and reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh have been taking a trip down memory lane.

This week, Balor and McDonagh visited The School of Irish Wrestling for a chat with those at the Over The Top wrestling academy, such as Jay, Session Moth Martina and Terry Thatcher, just to name a few.

OTT’s 10th Anniversary takes place on Saturday, October 26 from The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The boys are back in town.

Judgement Day x @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/aGHyEiIADg — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 22, 2024

FINN X JD TOMORROW | THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN@FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh return to Ireland at @OTT_wrestling 10 Year Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/V6COkGamXV — Matthew Macklin (@MatthewMacklin) October 25, 2024