The Judgment Day are ready to head back to their old stomping grounds.
Ahead of their showdown against OTT Tag-Team Champions The Social Elite (Sean Guinness and Matthew Smyth) at the OTT 10th Anniversary special event this weekend, WWE Superstars and reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh have been taking a trip down memory lane.
This week, Balor and McDonagh visited The School of Irish Wrestling for a chat with those at the Over The Top wrestling academy, such as Jay, Session Moth Martina and Terry Thatcher, just to name a few.
OTT’s 10th Anniversary takes place on Saturday, October 26 from The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
FINN X @jd_mcdonagh X @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/3Oso6Iwz2l
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 24, 2024
The boys are back in town.
Judgement Day x @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/aGHyEiIADg
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 22, 2024
FINN X JD
TOMORROW | THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN@FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh return to Ireland at @OTT_wrestling 10 Year Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/V6COkGamXV
— Matthew Macklin (@MatthewMacklin) October 25, 2024
Tenth Year Anniversary
Oct 26th National Stadium #Dublin #OTT
All Ireland
MAIN EVENT pic.twitter.com/deSJtbHv0o
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) October 13, 2024