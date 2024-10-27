The Judgment Day had a successful homecoming.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their return to their home country of Ireland for a featured match at the Over The Top (OTT) Wrestling Tenth Anniversary show from the National Stadium in Dublin on October 26.

Balor and McDonagh defeated The Social Elite with a moonsault and Coup de Grace finishing sequence in front of a hot crowd.

Following the match, Balor and McDonagh shared a moment of mutual respect with Matthew Smyth and Sean Guinness.

Don’t put much wrestling up on this but love being able to feel like a kid again sometimes, getting to see @FinnBalor and @jd_mcdonagh live twice in 2 continents in 2 companies in 2 months is incredible what a time. What a night this was thank you @OTT_wrestling and @WWE pic.twitter.com/Sy4zKcBPAe — Owen (@Owene2220) October 26, 2024