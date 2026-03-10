A major shake-up has taken place within The Judgment Day.

On the March 9 episode of WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio officially kicked Finn Bálor out of the group, and the rest of the faction backed the decision in brutal fashion.

The moment came when Mysterio made his way to the ring accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Before Dominik could say much, Bálor and JD McDonagh quickly joined them, bringing the entire Judgment Day lineup together inside the ring.

Dominik immediately confronted Bálor and questioned whether he had spoken with Adam Pearce about securing a rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Bálor responded by acknowledging his mistake and apologizing to Dominik for costing him the championship.

That didn’t calm things down.

Tensions continued to rise until Bálor fired back verbally, asking Dominik if he was turning into a “spoiled little prick.” Moments later, Dominik shoved Bálor, and Bálor answered with his signature overhead kick to “Dirty Dom.”

The retaliation didn’t last long.

The numbers quickly caught up with Bálor as Mysterio, McDonagh, Morgan and Rodriguez all jumped him, overwhelming their former ally in a four-on-one beatdown.

The segment closed with Dominik delivering back-to-back frog splashes to Bálor before posing triumphantly with the rest of Judgment Day while Bálor was down and out, laying motionless in front of them.

The message was clear.

Finn Bálor is no longer part of The Judgment Day.

