Finn Balor Likes The Idea Of Possibly Facing Edge At An NXT Takeover: “An Absolute Gent and A True Pro Outside The Ring”

WWE superstar Finn Balor recently spoke to the Irish Mirror where the former Universal and NXT champion responded to Hall of Famer’s Edge request to face him at a future Takeover event. The Prince says that not only would he like to face the R-Rated superstar, but admires his level of professionalism once he decided to retire back in 2010.

Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver and that was Edge. I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at TakeOver, so if we could do it at TakeOver: Dublin, all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring. I’ve always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired — I met them at a couple of media appearances — and I said, ‘Lads, you two are like how I’d look to transition out of wrestling — to carry yourself with such professionalism.’ To see [Edge] back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better.

Edge is currently out of action with a torn-triceps following his epic bout against Randy Orton at Backlash. He originally tweeted to NXT’s Robert Stone, “Ok Robert Stone, my man!” Edge wrote. “Let’s collab. Get me a match vs. @FinnBalor at TakeOver, I only want fuchsia M&M’s (they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus (everyone has em now), etc, etc.”