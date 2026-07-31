Finn Balor believes the best version of himself is the one fans are seeing today.

Speaking with Marco Ercole (see video below), the former Universal Champion reflected on how much he has evolved since capturing the inaugural Universal Championship in 2016. While Balor admitted he was excited about the opportunity at the time, he feels the experience he has gained over the last decade has made him far more equipped to carry a world title.

“I think in 2016, I was very wide-eyed, bushy-tailed, excited about the future, but very inexperienced, and perhaps not as confident as I am today.”

Balor went on to explain that his growth has extended far beyond what fans see inside the ring, saying years of highs and lows have helped shape him into a more complete performer.

“I feel like over the last 10 years I’ve gotten to grow, not only as a performer inside the ring, but also outside the ring. I feel like I have more self-belief in myself, I have more discipline, and I have 10 years of experience of ups and downs and having to learn many, many different lessons, facing the top performers all over the world over the past 10 years.”

With that experience behind him, Balor is convinced he’s in the strongest position of his career to become a world champion once again.

“If anything, I feel better physically, I feel better mentally, I feel more focused and I feel more prepared to be World Champion.”

Balor will have the opportunity to move one step closer to another world title reign at WWE SummerSlam, where he is scheduled to face Sami Zayn in a No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results.