Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw the triumphant return of Finn Balor, a shocking surprise that had the first WWE live crowd in almost 15 months ecstatic with excitement.

Today the Prince appeared on Talking Smack to discuss his main roster return, stating that he is here to win championships. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Says it’s good to be back on the blue-brand:

“It’s good to be back. It’s SmackDown. The fans are back, and Finn is back. I tell you, it was a hell of a pump. The energy is still running through my body. But, yeah, it’s good to be back.”

Says his goal on SmackDown is to win championships:

“Obviously, there is always a plan. I went to NXT, [and] I became the NXT Champion. I moved to RAW, [and] became the first Universal Champion, [and] became the two-time Intercontinental Champion. I went back to NXT and won the NXT Championship. So, the reason that I’m here on SmackDown is to win championships. Buckle your seat belts; we’re going for a ride!”

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network and Peacock streaming services.

