During an interview with CBS Sports, Finn Balor gave his thoughts on the differences between NXT now and during his first run with the brand. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a completely different brand, completely different environment and completely different talent. I feel like, in my first run in NXT, it was very much us against the world and an upstart mentality of a bunch of rebels trying to prove themselves to the world and say, ‘Hey, we’re here now.’ I feel like in the time away, NXT kind of developed itself into more of a true third brand. The aim I think in my first run in NXT, was to transition NXT from being a developmental brand into a true third brand. In that time away, it really did develop into a third brand and is really a standalone product now. The talent are some of the best in the world. I feel like the style has changed from when I was first there and it was preparing you for Raw and preparing you for SmackDown and that WWE style to now, and NXT is its own unique style with unique performers that have their careers over many years in many regions that are completely polished performers. That has created NXT into its current form.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: CBS Sports.