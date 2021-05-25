Finn Balor spoke with Ryan Satin on Out of Character to promote Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT where he will take on Karrion Kross for a second time with the NXT Title on the line.

During it, he put over Kross in a big way.

“I really had no idea what to expect when I stepped in the ring with him. I knew he was strong. I knew he was talented. I knew he had a lot of potential. When I was in the ring with him, when we locked up, I knew this guy has it. On every level.” “I’m eagerly looking forward to the rematch on NXT. And I’m looking forward to it for a lot more reasons than I was the first one,” he added. “The first one I knew there was gonna be a big match aura, obviously. Two entrances, the similar stories of relinquished titles, came back, now fighting over the same title and it had a built in story. Now, I’m just looking forward to the fact that I just get to wrestle him again, because I think he’s got all the tools. He’s gonna be a huge star in the future.”

