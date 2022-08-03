WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including advice that the Prince has shared with other stars who no longer want to be in WWE. Check out the former Universal champion’s full thoughts on the subject below.

What he tells stars who no longer want to be in WWE:

“I tell them to go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes we get caught up in the bubble that’s WWE, and there’s a whole world of wrestling outside there. If someone doesn’t want to be here, they should go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go.”

Reiterates that if people don’t want to be there, leave:

“If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here. For me, I want to be to here, so that’s why I’m here.”

