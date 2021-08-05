Finn Balor recently returned to WWE SmackDown and challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for SummerSlam, but that spot ended up going to John Cena, and Balor is now feuding with Baron Corbin.

Finn spoke with WWE Die Woche/WWE Deutschland this week and was asked about the return of The Demon.

“You’re hitting me with the hard questions,” Balor said. “Yeah, obviously I feel like The Demon definitely has a future but right now, I’m very focused on, you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we’re going, but I’m sure we’ll get back to The Demon at some stage.”

We have not seen Balor’s alter-ego since WWE Super ShowDown 2019, when The Demon defeated Andrade.

Balor vs. Corbin will take place on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

