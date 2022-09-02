WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including whether he thinks The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) would ever be interested in returning to WWE following their release back in 2020. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he chats with Karl Anderson every day:

“Talking to Karl every day.”

Thinks The Good Brothers could possibly return to WWE:

“Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”

