Finn Bálor is done entertaining the “what if” conversation.

Speaking with the New York Post Sports on February 27, 2026, just one day before challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber, Bálor addressed the narrative that has followed him since 2016. After winning the Universal Championship and relinquishing it due to injury the very next night, questions have lingered about how his career might have unfolded differently.

“I’m tired of hearing people say, ‘What if? What if he hadn’t gotten hurt? What if he didn’t have to relinquish the title? What if he had remained champion?’ Those what-ifs have been asked for 10 years now.”

Rather than viewing that moment as a defining setback, Bálor reframed it entirely.

“You can learn a lot from a win, but you can learn a lot more from a defeat. It got me thinking — when are you going to fix this? When are you going to clean this stain off your career? When are you going to rectify, in everyone else’s minds, the wrong that happened 10 years ago? A lot of people see it as a tragedy, as a failure. I see it the complete opposite way. I see it as a success.”

Bálor reflected on his unlikely rise from Ireland to WWE’s main event scene.

“I grew up in a small town in Ireland, in a country with no wrestling schools, no wrestling promotions, barely wrestling on TV. I moved to England to study catch wrestling with the goal of having one match. Sixteen years later, I debut on Raw. I pin Roman on my first night. Three weeks later, I pin Seth at my first pay-per-view. I become champion. That sounds like a success story to me — not a failure.”

He also pushed back on the idea that anything short of another world title reign diminishes his accomplishments.

“And I want to address this: people don’t consider winning the United States Championship a success. Being a multiple-time Intercontinental Champion — that’s not a success? Six-time tag team champion — that’s not a success? Going back to NXT and having one of the best runs of your career — that’s somehow not a success? I’ve realized that no matter what I do, no matter how many great matches I have or how many championships I win, some people will never be satisfied unless I win the world title.”

Now, with CM Punk waiting at Elimination Chamber, Bálor has a chance to reshape the narrative. Nearly a decade removed from surrendering championship gold due to injury, he stands one match away from reclaiming a spot many believe was taken from him.

Whether this becomes the final answer to the “what if” debate remains to be seen, but Bálor is clear on one thing. He does not view his career as unfinished business.