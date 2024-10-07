Although Damian Priest got the “W” over the weekend, Finn Balor doesn’t consider their issues resolved.

The former friends and Judgment Day partners turned bitter rivals went to battle in one of the featured matches on the five-bout card at WWE Bad Blood 2024 this past Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

After the match, which Balor lost, video cameras captured him being accompanied backstage by his fellow Judgment Day members, when he had to be held back as he shouted a message to Priest.

“This ain’t over, Damian. This ain’t over because right when you least expect it, I’ll be waiting,” Balor said, echoing the same comments that started the build to their WWE Bad Blood 2024 showdown on 10/5.