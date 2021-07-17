Finn Balor has returned to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas saw Sami Zayn come to the ring to continue ranting about how there has been a conspiracy against him. Zayn began insulting the Texas crowd until the music interrupted and out came Balor to a major pop.

Balor then faced off with Zayn in the middle of the ring. Zayn welcomed Balor back and tried to swing at him, but Balor dodged it. Balor then delivered an elbow and the running dropkick to send Sami into the corner. Balor finished Sami off by climbing to the top and hitting him with the Coup de Grace.

Balor ended the segment by posing in the middle of the ring as fans cheered him on.

There is no word on if this is Balor’s full-time return to the main roster, but we will keep you updated.

Balor has been away from the main roster since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, when he was a member of the blue brand roster. He has worked the WWE NXT brand since October 2019, but has not been seen since dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross on the May 25 show.

Stay tuned for more on Balor’s WWE status. Below are a few shots from tonight’s return:

