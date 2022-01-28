Finn Balor made an appearance on “My Love Letter To Wrestling” with Mark Andrews.

During it, the former WWE Universal Champion stated that he had asked to go to NXT UK instead of Smackdown upon returning from NXT. However, that didn’t happen because WWE cleared they needed him on the main roster.

“Believe it or not, I actually pitched to go to NXT U.K. when they asked me to go to Smackdown because I knew my time at NXT was coming to an end,” Balor said.

“It had been two years and I had worked with everyone. There was not really much more I could do there I felt.”

“The idea came to go to Smackdown, and I counterpitched with NXT U.K. They said maybe in a couple years but we need you on Smackdown right now.”

“For me, the move to NXT U.K. would have been the move. There’s so many great guys there. Obviously, it’s closer to home. I’ve been stuck in America for the last two years with COVID heightened the feeling of isolation in WWE in that bubble away from my friends and family.

“There were multiple reasons why I wanted to go to NXT U.K. but the main one was because of guys like Noam, A-Kid, all these matches I haven’t really had the chance to put together. That was like a fresh challenge.”