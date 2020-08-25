 Finn Balor Reveals New Tattoos

Finn Balor Reveals New Tattoos

10 comments

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently got some new ink.

Balor revealed last year how he got a new dinosaur tattoo on his arm. Now he has new pieces of a dandelion, a cactus and a seagull to go with the dinosaur.

Balor posted a video of the new ink and captioned it, “Dinosaur Dandelion Cactus Seagul”

You can see the full tweet below:

