Finn Balor Reveals New Tattoos

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently got some new ink.

Balor revealed last year how he got a new dinosaur tattoo on his arm. Now he has new pieces of a dandelion, a cactus and a seagull to go with the dinosaur.

Balor posted a video of the new ink and captioned it, “Dinosaur Dandelion Cactus Seagul”

You can see the full tweet below:

Dinosaur Dandelion Cactus Seagul pic.twitter.com/zHKAQP6PQa — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.