WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including some behind-the-scenes insight into his heel turn and decision to join the Judgement Day faction last year, and how this is the character he wanted to showcase during his second NXT run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he spoke with Vince McMahon right before he joined Judgement Day:

This was such a weird night (Balor joining The Judgment Day) because I remember, it was like 7:55 PM and we’re going live at eight o’clock and I knock on Vince McMahon’s office and I go there and I say, ‘Sir, have you got a minute?’ And he looks up from his papers and he goes, ‘Is it about tonight?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s about tonight. It’s about the heel turn.’ He goes, ‘Oh, come in.’ So I just wanted some direction as to, ‘Hey, am I going out there in the suit? In The Judgment Day colors or am I going out as Finn? Am I going out to music? What way are we doing it?’ And he said, ‘Oh, you just go out as Finn and then do the segment.’ I said, ‘Well, oh, okay. That’s cool.’

Says this was the version of himself he wanted to show during his second NXT run:

So there wasn’t really much thought or plan that went into it… but it definitely made an impact and I feel like this is the version of Finn I wanted to do in NXT, and we couldn’t do it because the crowd had been too attached to me from the previous run and then the crowd got completely taken out of it so there was no chance to even be a heel, to get a heel reaction. So, this is kind of what I went back to NXT to do and you know, three years later, I get to do it properly.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)