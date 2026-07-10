Finn Balor says a match between The Demon and The Fiend was discussed before Bray Wyatt’s passing.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Balor said it remains one of the major matches he never got to have.

Yeah, I think that was certainly in the works and something that, you know, I always think about and look back on and say like I’ve been very lucky to have had almost every match that I’ve ever wanted to have. But that’s one that like I didn’t get to have.

Balor was also asked about the planned Sister Abigail vs. Demon match that was changed shortly before the show.

And we almost got Sister Abigail versus The Demon, right? Windham had gotten sick a couple weeks before. So that match actually a couple days before, and we had to switch that match out like short notice.

That change led to Balor facing AJ Styles instead.

I think that was like our first match ever. AJ is someone who like I’ve looked up to my whole career. Someone who I’ve admired and kind of, you know, you can kind of look up to people but not really relate to them. I’ve always looked up to John Cena as like, you know, the pinnacle of being like a WWE superstar, but I don’t really relate to him in the sense of our journeys have been slightly different, the way we work is different.

Balor said Styles was someone he felt closer to from a career standpoint.

But like AJ, I feel like we’re very very similar. I was just like a couple years behind them, so someone who like I’ve always like admired and aspired to be like. So getting to go in the ring with AJ that night was absolutely amazing. Especially with like no buildup.

Balor said the match did not need much build.

Yeah. Didn’t need a buildup, but it would have been fun. I always look back and think like, man, we could have done so much more, you know, and if we had had more time to prepare or plan. That was kind of like just thrown together on the day.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.